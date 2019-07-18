Home States Karnataka

Will pay hike encourage youngsters from coastal Karnataka to join police force?

A constable said issues related to self-respect, long working hours, disparity and several other issues have been discouraging locals from taking up the job. 

Published: 18th July 2019 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 02:16 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of police constables at a parade in Mangaluru

A file photo of police constables at a parade in Mangaluru

By Vincent D’Souza
Express News Service

MANGALURU: Police department is pinning their hopes on the substantial hike in the pay scale for Group-C police personnel to attract youths from coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi to the police force. 

Hitherto, very few from the region came forward to take up the khaki job as they did not find it attractive because of low pay, long working hours, disparity, Gulf jobs etc.

The dismal response from locals had affected policing and maintenance of law and order in the coastal region. 

ALSO READ: Karnataka police officials to get big pay hike

Intelligence gathering with regard to communal and other serious issues was a major concern as cops hailing from outside the area, who constitute more than 90 per cent of the police force in these two districts, are not familiar with local language Tulu.

Further, most of the outsiders will be waiting to complete the mandatory three years tenure to take a transfer, leaving the department with huge number of vacancies in the region.

Concerned over the low representation of locals, the department has started conducting workshops to inspire and train the youths to join the force. 

Sources said that in the backdrop of volatile job market in Middle East that has left many Indians jobless and the overall situation of job market in the country not being rosy, the pay hike may make youngsters from coast to consider police jobs.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sandeep Patil expressed confidence over the revised pay scale attracting the youth and said the department will also create awareness among youth to take up the ‘challenging job’. 

However, a few cops to whom Express spoke were not optimistic regarding the pay hike doing the trick. A constable said issues related to self-respect, long working hours, disparity and several other issues have been discouraging locals from taking up the job. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Karnatak police Karnataka police pay hike
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp