Will pay hike encourage youngsters from coastal Karnataka to join police force?

Express News Service

MANGALURU: Police department is pinning their hopes on the substantial hike in the pay scale for Group-C police personnel to attract youths from coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi to the police force.

Hitherto, very few from the region came forward to take up the khaki job as they did not find it attractive because of low pay, long working hours, disparity, Gulf jobs etc.

The dismal response from locals had affected policing and maintenance of law and order in the coastal region.

Intelligence gathering with regard to communal and other serious issues was a major concern as cops hailing from outside the area, who constitute more than 90 per cent of the police force in these two districts, are not familiar with local language Tulu.

Further, most of the outsiders will be waiting to complete the mandatory three years tenure to take a transfer, leaving the department with huge number of vacancies in the region.

Concerned over the low representation of locals, the department has started conducting workshops to inspire and train the youths to join the force.

Sources said that in the backdrop of volatile job market in Middle East that has left many Indians jobless and the overall situation of job market in the country not being rosy, the pay hike may make youngsters from coast to consider police jobs.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sandeep Patil expressed confidence over the revised pay scale attracting the youth and said the department will also create awareness among youth to take up the ‘challenging job’.

However, a few cops to whom Express spoke were not optimistic regarding the pay hike doing the trick. A constable said issues related to self-respect, long working hours, disparity and several other issues have been discouraging locals from taking up the job.