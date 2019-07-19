Home States Karnataka

IMD forecasts heavy rainfall over coastal, south-interior Karnataka for three days

A warning and alert has been issued to district administrations of all regions of coastal and interior Karnataka.

BENGALURU: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued an alert that coastal and south interior Karnataka will receive very heavy rainfall from July 20 to 22. 

According to the IMD, heavy rainfall occurs when a region receives 64.5- 115.5 mm rainfall in 24 hours and very heavy rainfall is termed when a region receives 115.5-204.4 mm rainfall in 24 hours.

IMD Bengaluru director in charge Sunder Metri told The New Indian Express that there was a feeble offshore trough from South Karnataka to Maharashtra.

Metri said that whenever a sheer zone forms, heavy to very rainfall occurs. 

Also an east-west shear zone is likely to develop over peninsular India from July 20 to 21.

Recollecting the rainfall of August 2017, when the city received over 120 mm rainfall, he attributed it to the formation of this shear zone. 

IMD officials said that coastal Karnataka will receive heavy rainfall till July 20, after which till July 22 very heavy rainfall coupled with extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places will occur.  

Most places of south interior Karnataka will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall from July 20 to 22. 

Also most places of North Karnataka will receive heavy rainfall in isolated places from July 20 to 21.

Heavy rain leads to flooding in Mangaluru

Heavy rain lashed the coastal city on Thursday morning, creating havoc in many areas.

Rainwater entered Mangaluru central railway station and several passengers who were waiting to book tickets near the counter faced inconvenience due to waterlogging.     

