Karnataka Congress MLA still in Mumbai hospital

Published: 19th July 2019 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2019 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Congress MLA Shrimant Patil undergoing treatment for chest related ailments. (Photo | ANI, Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Karnataka Congress MLA Shrimant Balasaheb Patil, who had to be admitted to a government hospital on Thursday after he complained of chest pain, continues to be in the hospital, a top official said here on Friday.

Sir J.J. Hospitals Dean Dr. Ajay Chandanwale said that the legislator has been examined by the cardiologists of the St. George Hospital and they have advised him complete rest.

Patil, 64, arrived here from Bengaluru by bus to join the group of rebel Congress-Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) legislators currently holed up in a Mumbai hotel since the past nearly two weeks.

Karnataka trust vote day two LIVE: Congress mulls approaching SC against Governor

After alighting at Dadar, Patil complained of chest pain, uneasiness, headache and nausea and was taken to the Sanjeevani Hospital nearby. On examination, the legislator was referred to the government-run St. George's Hospital.

To senior Congress leader and Karnataka Minister D.K. Shivakumar's charge that Patil had been abducted, the MLA shot back

