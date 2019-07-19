Home States Karnataka

Karnataka crisis: Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar says he is not delaying trust vote

The Speaker made his position clear as the Assembly proceedings began with Governor Vajubhai Vala having set 1.30 pm on Friday as the deadline to prove his majority.

Published: 19th July 2019 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2019 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru

Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod kumar T, EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar Friday dismissed suggestions that he was trying to delay the vote on the confidence motion moved by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy to decide the fate of his government.

The Speaker made his position clear as the Assembly proceedings began with Governor Vajubhai Vala having set 1.30 pm on Friday as the deadline to prove his majority.

"I don't have to be partisan," Kumar said, expressing anguish over suggestions that he was trying to delay the trust vote.

He said there was discussion and "indirect comments" made that he was delaying the process (vote of confidence).

"You may have your own apprehensions but let me make it clear that there is no room for me being impartial. I have led fairly in the public life. Character assassination is easy but those commenting on me please look at your background," he said.

After making his remarks, the Speaker asked the chief minister to speak on the debate on the trust vote, saying, "I am clear. No scope for any other discussion (except the trust vote)."

Within hours after the confidence motion could not take place with the Speaker adjourning the day's proceedings in the assembly, the Governor had Thursday shot off the letter to the Chief Minister setting the deadline.

The Governor had observed that resignation of 15 MLAs of the ruling JD(S)-Congress and withdrawal of support by two independents "prima facie" indicated Kumaraswamy has lost the confidence of the House.

The Governor had also sent a missive earlier to the Speaker to conclude the trust vote proceedings by the end of the day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Crisis Karnataka Trust Vote Ramesh Kumar Congress JDS BJP
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala on red alert; flood-like situation in state
MK Kanimozhi (File | PTI)
Kanimozhi urges Centre to abandon National Exit Test for medical students
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp