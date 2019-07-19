Home States Karnataka

Karnataka crisis: FIR registered in connection with 'abduction' of Congress MLA Shrimant

The Vidhana Soudha police have registered an FIR in connection with the alleged abduction of Kagwad Congress MLA Shrimant Patil, on Wednesday night. 

Published: 19th July 2019 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2019 08:35 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Vidhana Soudha police have registered an FIR in connection with the alleged abduction of Kagwad Congress MLA Shrimant Patil, on Wednesday night. 

TNIE got hold of Patil’s IndiGo
flight ticket to Mumbai, along
with BJP leader Laxman Savadi

Congress Legislative Party leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah submitted a complaint to Legislative Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar, alleging that Patil was kidnapped by BJP leaders in an effort to restrain him from exercising his vote during the trust vote in the House on Thursday.

Patil was taken away from the Windflower Prakruthi Resort and Spa, allegedly by the BJP.

He surfaced in a Mumbai hospital on Thursday.  

Sources said that the Speaker forwarded the complaint to the home department, which reportedly instructed Director General & Inspector General of Police to register an FIR.

Following the orders, Vidhana Soudha police registered an FIR under Section 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine a person) of the IPC.

It is learnt that a special team has been formed to crack the case, and a police team has also left for Mumbai to trace the ‘missing’ MLA and record his statement. 

It later came to light that Patil took an Indigo flight to Mumbai with BJP leader Laxman Savadi. 

