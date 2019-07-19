Karnataka crisis: Siddaramaiah wants to knock on SC door, so does BJP

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The day went according to script, with the lead actors acting on cues, and by the end of the day, it was clear that the crucial vote of confidence is unlikely to happen soon.

As expected, on the first day, the confidence vote moved by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to prove that his 14-month-old government enjoys a majority, turned into a wrangling match between Congress Legislative Party leader Siddaramaiah and BJP members.

Siddaramaiah raised a ‘Point of Order’ over the legal status of the whip, which is the constitutional power bestowed on political parties.

He said that it is the constitutional right of a political party to issue a whip, and alleged that the Congress and JDS MLAs have left in groups. He said that they are bound by the political party B Form and party symbol, and are expected to fall in line.

Accusing the Supreme Court of infringing on the party’s right to issue a whip, he said the petitioners have not made the Congress a respondent, and comes in the way of the powers of political parties.

BJP members urged him to stick to the confidence vote and suggested that the Congress can appeal before the apex court, but the day’s session should be restricted to the confidence vote.

Siddaramaiah said that the absence of MLAs during the confidence vote would be a great loss to his party, and pleaded before the Speaker that he would approach the Supreme Court on the issue, and was against taking up the confidence vote.

The BJP, which saw it as a ploy by the Congress to buy time and convince some of the rebel MLAs to return to its fold, urged the Speaker to stick to the agenda, and ask Kumaraswamy to move the trust vote.

Adjourning the House for lunch, Speaker Ramesh Kumar announced that he would consult the Advocate-General and other legal experts, as larger constitutional issues have been raised on the Anti-Defection Law and 10th Schedule of the Constitution.

BJP leaders led by former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar called on Governor Vajubhai Vala and apprised him of the developments and business in the House.

BJP leader Arvind Limbavali said that the ruling government was deliberating on Point of Order, Whip and 10th Schedule of the Constitution, instead of Kumaraswamy seeking a confidence vote.

“We have appealed to Governor Vala to intervene and give directions to the state,” Limbavali said.

Sources said that BJP leaders have also decided to approach the Supreme Court, accusing the Congress-JDS combine of trying to delay the debate and vote on the confidence motion by raising the Point of Order on the SC direction. BJP leaders were left in the lurch when ruling members raised too many constitutional issues which they felt would drag the House into another direction.

With the coalition partners accusing the apex court verdict as infringing on the powers of the assembly and accusing the Governor of interference in the functioning of legislative business, the BJP is planning to approach the SC, seeking direction to the Speaker to put the motion to vote.

Senior leader KS Eshwarappa said that the party is likely to knock on the SC’s doors if the House fails to take up the confidence vote.

BJP leaders admitted that it is hard to keep rebels together in Mumbai and their own 105 MLAs in resorts if this process drags on.