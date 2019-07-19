Karnataka's Vyasaraja Vrindavana vandalised 

Subhash Chandra NS and Sripad Ayachit By

Express News Service

GANGAVATHI: Shock and disbelief struck devotees across the state on Thursday morning after the Vrindavana of Vysaraja seer at the Nava Vrindavana Gadde at Anegondi in Gangavathi taluk of the district was found completely destroyed.

The 16th century Nava Vrindavana, the resting place of nine saints, is a part of the Hampi world heritage site.

The destruction came to light on Thursday morning when priests Anand Teertha Achar of Uttaradi mutt and Vijayendrachar of Rayar Mutt, who are assigned to offer puja at the Vrindavana (samadhi), found that it was completely dug out. Police were called in and the area was cordoned off.

According to Gangavathi police, prima facie, the act appears to be the work of treasure hunters.

“The Uttaradi Mutt has lodged a complaint suspecting it to be an act of treasure hunters. We inquired with the Mutt authorities if any valuables were placed in the Vrindhavana and were told that it contains only the Saligrama (sacred stone),” said a senior officer.

According to police, the culprits have dug the samadhi about three feet deep.

“In this process, the Vrindavana is completely destroyed,” they said.

The seers of Uttaradi Mutt and Rayara Mutt visited the spot later in the evening.

“The swamiji was shell shocked when he learnt about the incident. We have already lodged a complaint. Firstly, we will complete the rituals required to be done and then we will discuss about reconstruction of Vrindhavana,” Vidhyadesh Acharya, brother of Satyathma Teertha Swamiji, pontiff of Uttaradi mutt told Express.

He said Rayar Math seer Vidyasreesha Swamiji will also join the Uttardi mutt seer to discuss the future course of action.

Both the mutts are at loggerheads over ownership of the Nava Vrindavan and the issue is presently before court. The court has granted time of one-and-a-half day to each Mutt to worship during the ‘Aaradhana Mahotsav’.

Koppal Superintendent of Police Renuka has formed a special police team headed by Gangavati Rural Police inspector Suresh Talavar to nab the miscreants. She has appealed to people and devotees to maintain peace.

Officials of the Archaeological Survey of India, the deputy commissioner, police superintendent, Hampi World Heritage Area Management Authority commissioner and other officials inspected the damage.