Restored art gallery reopens in Mysuru

MYSURU: The birth centenary celebrations of erstwhile Maharaja of Mysore, Jayachamaraja Wadiyar marked the reopening of restored art gallery at Jaganmohan Palace in the city on Thursday.

The art gallery had been closed for sometime following renovation works taken up under His Highness Sri Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Trust to restore the originality of the structure that was built during the princely rule.

Former West Bengal governor Gopalakrishna Gandhi, who inaugurated the restored art gallery, went through the artifacts for sometime, along with Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, the chairperson of the trust.

Later in her opening remarks at the palace, Pramoda Devi said: “The restored gallery is being dedicated to my father-in-law on his birth anniversary.”

Wadiyar centre

Following a demand from the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru, the authorities at the University of Mysore have decided to name the new campus, that will be developed later after the late maharaja.

It will be named as Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Centre of Higher Education, announced vice-chancellor Prof G Hemanth Kumar, much to the delight of the members of erstwhile royal family, who gathered at the palace.

Explaining the reason, Kumar said: “The maharaja had himself donated 23 acres of land at survey number 4 at Kurubarahalli at the foothill of Chamundi.”

The prince charming

The family of Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar that includes his wife Trishika Kumari and son Aadyaveer, were the cynosure of all eyes. Yaduveer, the 27th titular ruler of the erstwhile royal family, was seated in the gallery dedicated for the members of royal clan.

The ‘prince charming’ - Aadyaveer - was on his mother’s lap most of the time, besides moving around the palace, enjoying the company of his older relatives.

Governor skips event

Due to turbulent political developments in Bengaluru, Governor Vajubai Rudabai Vala who was scheduled to inaugurate the birth centenary celebrations, stayed away from the event.

However, he had sent a message, extending his best wishes to the success of the event, which was also acknowledged by Pramoda Devi Wadiyar. Gopalakrishna Gandhi, who had been invited as the key-note speaker, started the event in the absence of the Governor.