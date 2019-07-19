Trust vote can be done in day, says Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Opposition leader and State BJP president BS Yeddyurappa urged Speaker Ramesh Kumar to complete the confidence motion by the end of the day.

Initiating the debate on the confidence vote, Yeddyurappa said that no-confidence motions taken up during previous governments, in October 1990, July 1998, February 2006, November 2007, June 2008, June 2010 and October 2016 — were held in a day.

He appealed to the Speaker to allot the time for discussion and put the confidence motion to vote without letting the treasury benches stretch the discussion.

He declared that the government does not have the numbers and has been reduced to a minority.

Yeddyurappa and other BJP leaders also attacked the government for dragging it feet when the writing was clear on the wall.

Announcing that BJP legislators would launch an overnight stir in Vidhana Soudha to draw the attention of the nation, he said that the ruling party members were ensuring that issues other then the confidence vote, were raised in the House.

Accusing Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy of buying time to clear thousands of files, he said the Supreme Court is observing the proceedings of the House, and the party will launch a stir, urging the Speaker to put the confidence motion to vote.