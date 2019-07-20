Home States Karnataka

Complete floor test sans delay, Guv tells CM

Within two days, Governor Vajubhai Vala sent two notes directing Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to prove his majority in the assembly.

Published: 20th July 2019 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Within two days, Governor Vajubhai Vala sent two notes directing Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to prove his majority in the assembly. In the second note that was sent on Friday, the governor stated that detailed debates and discussions appear to merely delay the floor test, which is the purpose of ascertaining the democratic will of the House.

“I am receiving various reports about the attempts being made for horse-trading. This can be averted only and only if the exercise of conducting the floor test is conducted at the earliest and without any delay. This was the reason why I have required you to prove your majority on the floor of the house by 1.30 pm,” governor stated in a note to the CM.

“In view of the above facts and the antecedent circumstances which convey a very sorry state of affairs. I hereby require conclusion of the process of Floor Test today itself. Kindly prove your majority by the end of today (Friday),” he stated.

However, Congress members questioned the governor’s right to issue such directions to the CM when the assembly is in session. On Friday evening, the house was adjourned to Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Karnataka Crisis JDS-Congress BJP Vajubhai Vala
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp