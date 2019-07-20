Complete floor test sans delay, Guv tells CM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Within two days, Governor Vajubhai Vala sent two notes directing Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to prove his majority in the assembly. In the second note that was sent on Friday, the governor stated that detailed debates and discussions appear to merely delay the floor test, which is the purpose of ascertaining the democratic will of the House.

“I am receiving various reports about the attempts being made for horse-trading. This can be averted only and only if the exercise of conducting the floor test is conducted at the earliest and without any delay. This was the reason why I have required you to prove your majority on the floor of the house by 1.30 pm,” governor stated in a note to the CM.

“In view of the above facts and the antecedent circumstances which convey a very sorry state of affairs. I hereby require conclusion of the process of Floor Test today itself. Kindly prove your majority by the end of today (Friday),” he stated.

However, Congress members questioned the governor’s right to issue such directions to the CM when the assembly is in session. On Friday evening, the house was adjourned to Monday.