Fill 16,838 police posts by end of 2019, says Karnataka High Court

Taking note of the 16,838 posts lying vacant in the department, the court said this is not only shocking, but also reflects the sorry state of affairs.

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court ( Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the state government to fill all vacant posts in the police department by the end of this year. 

The finance department cannot cause hurdles in filling the vacant posts, it added. 

Observing that a full-fledged police force is essential to maintain law and order, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice H T Narendra Prasad issued the direction after the state government submitted details of vacant posts in the police department. 

The court, which was hearing suo motu public interest litigation based on directions of the Supreme Court, also asked the state government to inform it in a month as to whether any assessment has been done in relation to requirement of staff strength and adjourned the hearing to August 27.  

Earlier, the government advocate explained the details of vacancies in the police department.

The court also asked the finance department to take appropriate steps within a month after the proposal submitted by the police department for filling up of vacancies.

It also pointed out the number of vacant posts of inspectors in the details submitted by the state. 

According to the statement provided by the Home Department to the court, at present, 1,502 Police Sub-Inspector posts and 15,336 Police Constable posts in various cadres are vacant. In this regard, action has already been initiated in 2018-19, the statement said. 

Further, the government has sanctioned filling up 877 PSI posts in various cadres and 8,000 posts of police constables, the statement said. 

After completion of recruitment, 279 PSI posts and 2,151 Police Constable posts will be vacant. The same will also be taken up for recruitment after seeking approval of the Finance Department, it stated. 

To upgrade the capacity for recruitment as well as training, the government will need a concrete action plan, funding and approvals at various levels. 

In this regard, a proposal will be obtained from DG and IGP within a week and it will be taken up at the government level for sanction by the competent authority, the statement said. 

