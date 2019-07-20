IMD predicts heavy rain in Karnataka's Kodagu

Home States Karnataka

Monsoon

For representational purposes (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Indian Meteorological Department has declared 'Red Alert' in Kodagu district with prediction of heavy rainfall from July 18 to July 22.

So far, the rainfall in the district has been less than normal. According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Statistics, Kodagu, the rainfall deficit has been 49 per cent this year so far.

“Weather forecasts are 60 per cent accurate. While heavy rainfall has been witnessed in Uttara Kannada and Dakshina Kannada districts as per IMD forecast, it has not been so in Kodagu. However, since it is a disaster-struck district, when the forecast is higher, it is on red alert. The catchment district, which plays an important role in filling up many dams in the state, has received 49 per cent deficient rainfall this year,” explained director of KSNDMC Srinivas Reddy. When questioned if climate change played a role, he added that local phenomenon cannot be compared to global climate change.

Meanwhile, Indian Meteorological Department, which has been equipped with 47 Automatic Weather Stations, 27 Automatic Rain Gauges and other rain gauges across the state, forecasts heavy rainfall from July 20 to 22.

“Not extreme rainfall, but heavy to very heavy rainfall across coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka has been forecast by IMD. Heavy rainfall will continue to lash these regions from July 20 to July 22. Kodagu is likely to receive heavy rainfall from July 20 and hence these regions have been alerted so that the administration is prepared to face the situation,” said in-charge official at IMD Sundar Metri.
 

