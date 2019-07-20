Home States Karnataka

Karnataka devotees rebuild Vyasaraja Vrindavana

The place is located in an island at Anegondi, which has three approach ways and two of them are by boats through Tungabhadra river.

Vidyashrisha seer of Vysaraja Mutt leading the rebuilding of Vrindavana of Vysaraja at Aneogndi of Gangavati taluk in Koppal district on Friday (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOPPAL: A day after the Vrindavana of Vysaraja seer was found destroyed at Anegondi in Gangavati taluk of Koppal district, scores of devotees on Friday rebuilt it under the guidance of Vysaraja Mutt seer Vidyashrisha Teertha, Rayar Mutt seer Subhadendra Teertha and Uttaradhi Mutt seer Satyatma Teertha. Besides, architects from Chennai were also roped in for the purpose.

Meanwhile, Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji of Udupi Pejawar Mutt who visited the place told reporters at Gangavati on Friday that the stone pillars of the Vrindavana, the Samadhi of Vysaraja, were destroyed by miscreants, but religious rituals could be continued.  

Besides, members of the Brahmin community took out a procession in Koppal on Friday, condemning the incident. They submitted a memorandum to the Governor through Koppal district administration demanding that miscreants be brought to book immediately.

The place comes under the Hampi World Heritage Area and Management Authority. Authority’s commissioner Motilal visited the place on Friday and told Express that the place is considered private property and hence devotees are re-building the Vrindavana.  

The police are said to have intensified investigation into the incident. They may soon get leads, said police sources.

The third is a pavement through which miscreants could have reached the place as boats suspend operations by evening. The incident is believed to have occurred on Wednesday night, sources maintained.

Brahmin community district president Dr K G Kulkarni, Jagannath Hungund, Appanna Padaki and scores of women took part in the procession.
 

Karnataka Vyasaraja Vrindavana
