Karnataka floor test likely on July 22

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even after two full days since Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy moved the motion of confidence to prove his majority, the Karnataka Assembly is yet to vote on it, in what seems to be a well-thought-out strategy.

After hours of debate, uproar and sloganeering in the Assembly for the second consecutive day on Friday, Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar adjourned the House to Monday, giving the tottering coalition government a breather of two more days.

Though BJP insisted that the proceedings on the confidence motion be conducted until midnight, if required, and the House vote on the motion on Friday itself, Congress and JDS MLAs insisted on an adjournment citing an urgent need to return to their “drought-hit constituencies”.

Legislators of the coalition stalled proceedings many times, reminding the Speaker that as a practice, the House is adjourned in the afternoon on Fridays and that they need to urgently go back to their constituencies.

But when the House was adjourned for the day late in the evening, the MLAs lined up to board a bus taking them straight to a resort. The BJP MLAs, who had camped in the Assembly hall on Thursday night as a mark of protest, also headed to a resort.

With the House being adjourned to Monday — on the assurance of Congress legislature party chief Siddaramaiah that the process of trust vote can be concluded in a single day — all three parties are now focusing on keeping their flock together.

Though Governor Vajubhai Vala wrote to the CM for the third time, insisting that he prove majority before the end of day on Friday, preliminary submissions was all that could be concluded.

The coalition’s appeal to extend discussions till Tuesday was, however, shot down by the Speaker. “There is no chance that I will allow this discussion to go on till Tuesday.

"I appeal that it should be completed today. You tell me how much time you need for debates,” Ramesh Kumar asked the treasury benches, pointing out to the Governor’s directives as well.

On Friday, the House discussed everything other than the motion of confidence, which was the only issue on the agenda for the day.

“It is the privilege of the members of the House to express their opinion and debate the motion of confidence. Their rights should not be curtailed,” Siddaramaiah insisted.

This was reiterated by at least one dozen coalition members, including minister Priyank Kharge, who claimed it was alright for the House to debate the motion even for 60 days.

Kumaraswamy, who during his preliminary submission, claimed at least half a dozen times that he was not clinging on to power, tactfully made overtures to the Vokkaliga community.

“Had I wanted to save the government, I would have rushed from the US as soon as Anand Singh resigned. But I stayed back and took part in a temple ground-breaking ceremony because the seer (Adichunchanagiri mutt’s pontiff) insisted on my presence. I even met many people from my community (Vokkaliga) and investors,” Kumaraswamy said in a not-so-subtle manner.