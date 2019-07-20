Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Governor's role becomes bone of contention in political crisis

The question ultimately raised by the coalition was whether the BJP was misusing the governor’s office, that led to uproar in the House.

Published: 20th July 2019 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

Opposition leader B S Yeddyurappa at Vidhana Soudha on Friday

Opposition leader B S Yeddyurappa at Vidhana Soudha on Friday (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While it was marred by sloganeering, allegations and counter-allegations, apart from members raising issues absolutely irrelevant to the motion of confidence, the Karnataka assembly also saw a sound debate on the role of the Governor, and infringement of institutions on each other’s roles.

Governor Vajubhai Vala has so far sent three communications to the government – a message to the Speaker on Thursday, a directive to the chief minister on Thursday evening, and yet another directive to prove majority by the end of day on Friday. 

Minister Krishna Byre Gowda’s speech on the role of the governor, citing various Supreme Court judgments, became the highlight of the day’s debate, that gained more strength with BJP’s Madhuswamy and Basavaraj Bommai countering the claims. 

“In the SR Bommai case, the Supreme Court said the governor can ask for a trust vote, and a week’s time can be given to prove majority. However, the situation today is different. Had he asked for the vote of confidence, then the governor had the power to set a time limit, but here, the chief minister has already moved the motion and the House is discussing it, making it a property of the House. When the Speaker is overseeing it, can such a recommendation that infringes upon our rights be accepted?” asked Gowda. 

BJP members insisted that the governor reserves the right.

“The Speaker, session and government are different entities. If the governor doesn’t have confidence in the government, he reserves the right to seek that the government proves its majority. The onus is on the government. The letter given to the chief minister is a direction to the government. It is different from the letter given by the Speaker,” Madhuswamy of the BJP said. 

The question ultimately raised by the coalition was whether the BJP was misusing the governor’s office, that led to uproar in the House.

“If there is a collision between institutions then it leads to despotism. Many efforts are being made to subvert democracy,” Gowda said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Karnataka governor Karnataka political crisis
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp