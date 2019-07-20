Home States Karnataka

Karnataka political crisis: BJP top brass keeps hands-off approach

Party chief Amit Shah, sources said, is keeping away from developments in the state as a prolonged power tussle would cast aspersions on the outfit. 

Published: 20th July 2019 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 12:56 PM

BJP Karnataka chief BS Yeddyurappa along with party members at a meeting in the BJP headquarters in Bengaluru on 9 July 2019. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Maintaining an arms’ length from the political drama unfolding in Karnataka, the Central BJP leadership has seemingly allowed the state unit to pursue the legislative-judicial routes to go the whole hog against the H D Kumaraswamy government. The BJP, while sensing that the Congress-JD(S) government is laying a trap for the Centre to impose President’s Rule, has kept a hands-off approach, leaving the script to play out in Bengaluru.

“The Congress-JD (S) is buying time by delaying the trust vote. But they will not be able to stop the eventuality, which is obviously, the collapse of the alliance government on the floor of the House,” said a senior BJP functionary.

The BJP has left the affairs of Karnataka to the former chief minister B S Yeddyurappa. Party chief Amit Shah, sources said, is keeping away from developments in the state as a prolonged power tussle would cast aspersions on the outfit. 

However, a senior BJP functionary said the electoral drubbing and the leadership void in the Grand Old Party is bound to have repercussions in states. As a result, scores of Congress leaders across the country are reaching out to the BJP for better political opportunities.  

READ HERE | Weekend window gives Karnataka coalition respite ahead of trust vote

“The Lok Sabha election verdict demonstrated that the Congress-JD (S) alliance is politically incompatible. There are churnings within the two outfits in the state after the BJP nearly swept the polls in the state. The ongoing political implosion in the ranks of the alliance constituents was inevitable after the election verdict. Being the single largest party, the BJP will be a natural claimant to power once the alliance government loses trust vote,” added the BJP functionary.

With four years of the tenure of Karnataka Assembly remaining, the BJP seemingly is not in favour of a snap poll. “Scores of rebel MLAs have bright chances of winning by-elections, which may provide political stability to the state,” stated the BJP functionary.

