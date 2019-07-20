Mysuru now linked with air three more cities

By Express News Service

MYSURU: In what may boost the tourism potential of the city of palaces further, three more cities are connected by air from Mysuru Airport at Mandakalli.



Alliance Air on Friday launched the daily service to Kochi, Goa and Hyderabad on Friday. The inaugural flight to Goa saw the occupancy of 58 passengers (80 pc) against the capacity of 72 seats in ATR-72 plane that took off from the airport, much to the delight of stakeholders who had gathered in good numbers to mark the occasion. Two more routes will be operational from Saturday.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha told media persons that the 80 per cent occupancy in such types of planes is considered as a good response. “In the last one-and-a-half month alone, six flights have been launched, thanks to the swift initiatives taken by Alliance Air (that is already operating on Mysuru-Bengaluru route), that saw a good potential and decided to simultaneously launch the services,” he said.

Simha promises more flights

Simha said: “From October 27, TruJet is expected to start morning flights to Belagavi and Chennai, while the authorities at Mangalore Airport too evincing interest to start the service. Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar has also recommended to connect Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala by air from Mysuru.”

Apart from the existing newly-launched service to Hyderabad, Indigo is also expected to start a service to the same destination, the minster said.



Revealing his plans, Simha said: “It is intended to make Mysuru a better destination by bringing more number of flights in another five years. To cater to the demand, the existing runway will be expanded with the authorities concerned also giving their consent for the same.”