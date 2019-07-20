Home States Karnataka

Mysuru now linked with air three more cities

In what may boost the tourism potential of the city of palaces further, three more cities are connected by air from Mysuru Airport at Mandakalli.

Published: 20th July 2019 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MYSURU: In what may boost the tourism potential of the city of palaces further, three more cities are connected by air from Mysuru Airport at Mandakalli.

Alliance Air on Friday launched the daily service to Kochi, Goa and Hyderabad on Friday. The inaugural flight to Goa saw the occupancy of 58 passengers (80 pc) against the capacity of 72 seats in ATR-72 plane that took off from the airport, much to the delight of stakeholders who had gathered in good numbers to mark the occasion. Two more routes will be operational from Saturday.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha told media persons that the 80 per cent occupancy in such types of planes is considered as a good response. “In the last one-and-a-half month alone, six flights have been launched, thanks to the swift initiatives taken by Alliance Air (that is already operating on Mysuru-Bengaluru route), that saw a good potential and decided to simultaneously launch the services,” he said.
Simha promises more flights

Simha said: “From October 27, TruJet is expected to start morning flights to Belagavi and Chennai, while the authorities at Mangalore Airport too evincing interest to start the service. Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar has also recommended to connect Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala by air from Mysuru.”  
Apart from the existing newly-launched service to Hyderabad, Indigo is also expected to start a service to the same destination, the minster said.

Revealing his plans, Simha said: “It is intended to make Mysuru a better destination by bringing more number of flights in another five years. To cater to the demand, the existing runway will be expanded with the authorities concerned also giving their consent for the same.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mysuru
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp