Red alert in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district, schools, colleges shut today

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Heavy rains lashed across Dakshina Kannada district for the second consecutive day on Friday, affecting normal life to a certain extent.

Streets in Mangaluru, Puttur and other places were inundated causing difficulties to people.

In view of met department declaring ‘red alert’ in the district following forecast of heavy rain for the next three days, the local administration declared holiday for school and colleges (up to PUC) on Saturday.

In a communique, Deputy Commissioner S Sasikanth Senthil said the district disaster management authority is on its toes in view of the prediction of daily rainfall of more than 200 mm for the next three days.

Fishermen have been asked not to venture into sea.