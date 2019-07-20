Uproar as Congress accuses Amit Shah of horse-trading

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Legislative Assembly witnessed an uproar when the Congress accused

Union Home Minister Amit Shah of being the force behind the political instability and alleged horse-trading in Karnataka.

The ruling Congress-JDS and BJP MLAs entered into a wordy duel when Pradesh Congress President Dinesh Gundurao charged that Amit Shah was the mastermind behind the resignation of the coalition MLAs.

He charged that the MLAs have been bought out for Rs 30 crore each by the opposition party, and questioned the silence of BJP MLAs and leaders over JDS MLA Srinivasa Gowda’s charges that two BJP MLAs had approached him and dropped off Rs 5 crore in his house.

BJP leaders protested against them for taking Shah’s name. Speaker Ramesh Kumar told Congress MLAs not to take the names of Shah as he was not a member of the House.