Home States Karnataka

Weekend window gives Karnataka coalition respite ahead of trust vote

As the battle of nerves is still on in the state, the BJP and Congress-JD(S) are likely to extend their resort stays to keep a vigil on their legislators.

Published: 20th July 2019 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

After a full day’s session at Vidhana Soudha, the political crisis in the state is still in limbo, with Speaker adjourning the House till Monday

After a full day’s session at Vidhana Soudha, the political crisis in the state is still in limbo, with Speaker adjourning the House till Monday| (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress-JDS coalition, which won a two-day breather on Friday with the trust vote debate spilling over to Monday, is likely to make renewed efforts to save the 14-month-old government headed by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy. And rebels hold the key.

Although the confidence level in the ruling alliance is not high as it could not win back the disgruntled MLAs nor those holed up in Mumbai showing any sign to return to their fold, it plans to take full advantage of the two-day window of opportunity.

As the battle of nerves is still on in the state, the BJP and Congress-JD(S) are likely to extend their resort stays to keep a vigil on their legislators.

Though there is talk in the treasury benches that Kumaraswamy will win the trust vote if the debate is stretched till Tuesday as the stars will be in his favour,  the Congress is keen to establish contact with Bengaluru-based party MLAs and also independents.

Sources said the party leaders have requested Ramalinga Reddy, who withdrew his resignation, to convince the rebel MLAs to save the government.

The opposition BJP, fearing that the Congress- JD(S) may try to reach out to the rebels, is also taking special care to keep the morale of the rebels high. Sources said the party senior leaders spoke to the rebels frequently assuring them that the Congress ploy of delaying the process won’t work.

The rebels who had planned to return to Bengaluru on Friday evening had to stay back in Mumbai for another three days or until the trust vote is held.

Senior BJP leader Arvind Limbavali said that the Congress- JDS attempts to win over the rebels will not yield results as everyone knows that the government is on its way out.

CLP leader Siddaramaiah said, “We wanted to tell the people about how the misdeeds of the BJP are posing a threat to the sanctity and esteem of parliamentary democracy. People will not forgive them ( BJP).”

HDK’s lemony retort to BJP 

Temples, lemons, cardamom garlands, black magic and superstition- none of these things have anything to do with the motion of confidence but were raised in the House.

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy himself spoke of them while making his preliminary submissions on the motion of confidence in an attempt to criticise the BJP and defend his big brother HD Revanna.

In true biblical style, Kumaraswamy spoke of judgement day and quickly jumped to the matters of lemons and black magic.

“You (BJP) came to power in the name of Rama and now you mock Revanna for his pious nature and temple visits. Yes, he goes to temples but we are not naive to think we can save this government through black magic. So much is spoken about him holding lemons. Our family doesn’t indulge in Blackmagic or superstitions” CM  told the opposition. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Karnataka political crisis Karnataka trust vote
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp