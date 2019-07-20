Weekend window gives Karnataka coalition respite ahead of trust vote

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress-JDS coalition, which won a two-day breather on Friday with the trust vote debate spilling over to Monday, is likely to make renewed efforts to save the 14-month-old government headed by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy. And rebels hold the key.

Although the confidence level in the ruling alliance is not high as it could not win back the disgruntled MLAs nor those holed up in Mumbai showing any sign to return to their fold, it plans to take full advantage of the two-day window of opportunity.

As the battle of nerves is still on in the state, the BJP and Congress-JD(S) are likely to extend their resort stays to keep a vigil on their legislators.

Though there is talk in the treasury benches that Kumaraswamy will win the trust vote if the debate is stretched till Tuesday as the stars will be in his favour, the Congress is keen to establish contact with Bengaluru-based party MLAs and also independents.

Sources said the party leaders have requested Ramalinga Reddy, who withdrew his resignation, to convince the rebel MLAs to save the government.

The opposition BJP, fearing that the Congress- JD(S) may try to reach out to the rebels, is also taking special care to keep the morale of the rebels high. Sources said the party senior leaders spoke to the rebels frequently assuring them that the Congress ploy of delaying the process won’t work.

The rebels who had planned to return to Bengaluru on Friday evening had to stay back in Mumbai for another three days or until the trust vote is held.

Senior BJP leader Arvind Limbavali said that the Congress- JDS attempts to win over the rebels will not yield results as everyone knows that the government is on its way out.

CLP leader Siddaramaiah said, “We wanted to tell the people about how the misdeeds of the BJP are posing a threat to the sanctity and esteem of parliamentary democracy. People will not forgive them ( BJP).”

HDK’s lemony retort to BJP

Temples, lemons, cardamom garlands, black magic and superstition- none of these things have anything to do with the motion of confidence but were raised in the House.

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy himself spoke of them while making his preliminary submissions on the motion of confidence in an attempt to criticise the BJP and defend his big brother HD Revanna.

In true biblical style, Kumaraswamy spoke of judgement day and quickly jumped to the matters of lemons and black magic.

“You (BJP) came to power in the name of Rama and now you mock Revanna for his pious nature and temple visits. Yes, he goes to temples but we are not naive to think we can save this government through black magic. So much is spoken about him holding lemons. Our family doesn’t indulge in Blackmagic or superstitions” CM told the opposition.