Congress-JDS working hard to shoot up numbers ahead of Karnataka floor test

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After having managed to stave off voting on the confidence motion moved by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy for two days, and making full use of weekend breather, the Congress-JDS coalition is working overtime to shore up its numbers before the Assembly session resumes on Monday.

The opposition BJP too is busy working out floor strategies.

On the other hand, the Governor’s office has been regularly updating the Centre on the developments. His observers were present in the Assembly during the sessions on Thursday and Friday.

While adjourning the House on Friday evening, Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar had announced that voting will be taken up on Monday.

The Centre is closely monitoring the situation, but it may intervene only if voting on the motion does not take place soon, sources said.

On Saturday, senior leaders of both the Congress and JDS separately held closed-door meetings to work out strategies.

Efforts were also made to get in touch with the rebels who are holed up in Mumbai and woo them back.

While Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah held a meeting with the party MLAs at the resort where they are put up, Dy CM G Parameshwara and Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar called on the CM to discuss ways to save the government.

Former PM and JDS patriarch H D Deve Gowda on Saturday held talks with sulking Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy for more than an hour.

Sources said several attempts were made to contact the rebel MLAs in Mumbai, but without any success.

The JDS leadership is also learnt to have reached out to family members of its rebels to prevail upon them to establish contact.

They were requested to lodge missing persons complaints at the local police stations.

Kumaraswamy spoke to his party legislators at the resort and assured them that they working out ways to save the government by winning over the few rebels. It is said that some JD(S) leaders tried to reach out to Chikkaballapur MLA K Sudhakar and Mahalakshmi Layout MLA Gopalaiah through a prominent personality.

Sources said the CM was advised to disclose the grants sanctioned for development of the rebel MLAs’ constituencies and also sort out the issues they had raised.

The Congress leaders also deliberated on whether to press for disqualification of the rebel MLAs.

Karnataka PCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao and CLP leader Siddaramaiah visited the hotel and directed all legislators to stay put, fearing that the BJP may poach some on its legislators.

Congress has called for a CLP meeting on Monday to discuss the strategy for the day and options before the party.

The opposition camp too did not leave anything to chance, though the numbers favour it in the current situation.

While the focus is on keeping the flock intact, senior leaders deliberated on ways to defeat the confidence motion.

State BJP president B S Yeddyurappa called upon all the leaders and MLAs to stay in the hotels and said there should be no scope for the ruling alliance to undertake reverse poaching.

BJP leader S R Vishwanath even dared the Congress-JDS to bring back the rebel MLAs.

He said the government, which has lost numbers, should have resigned immediately, but is “shamelessly continuing in office by buying time”.