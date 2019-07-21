Denotification setback for Karnataka's HD Kumaraswamy in case

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a setback to Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, a special court on Saturday rejected the closure report filed by the investigating officer against him in connection with an alleged illegal land denotification case.

The special court, established exclusively to try cases against elected representatives, rejected the ‘B’ report against Kumaraswamy and others, taking cognisance of the offences under the provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act, IPC and Karnataka Land (Restrictions and transfer) Act.

In 2007, when he was the Chief Minister, Kumaraswamy allegedly denotified land to the extent of 1.14 acre at Halagevaderahalli in Kengeri Hobli, acquired by the Bengaluru Development Authority.

The complainant alleged that denotification was done for pecuniary personal gain.