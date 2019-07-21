Home States Karnataka

‘Half of rebel Congress MLAs to re-embrace party, vote for government’, says Eshwar Khandre

Speaking to The New Sunday Express, Khandre said he is in touch with three MLAs, and that other leaders are in touch with at least five.

Published: 21st July 2019 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2019 04:23 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka MLA Eshwar Khandre

Karnataka MLA Eshwar Khandre ( Photo | EPS)

By Shreyas Hs
Express News Service

RAICHUR: Ahead of the Assembly session on Monday, Congress working president Eshwar Khandre says the party is confident of cajoling half of the disgruntled MLAs.

Speaking to The New Sunday Express, Khandre said he is in touch with three MLAs, and that other leaders are in touch with at least five.

“I am in constant touch with three MLAs and they have expressed their desire to come back. The party will look after the concerns of MLAs who wish to re-embrace the party,” he added. 

It must be noted that 13 Congress MLAs resigned, while three JDS MLAs put down their papers.

However, Ramalinga Reddy retracted his position and resurfaced in the assembly and said he would be staying with the Congress. 

Khandre further said that the BJP has been misusing the Governor’s office to destabilise the government in Karnataka.

“The constitutional position should not be misused. The BJP has been making continuous efforts after Lok Sabha elections to come to power in an undemocratic manner,” he added.

Talking about Monday’s session, he said, “When the assembly reconvenes, the coalition partners will win the trust vote. The Congress leaders are in touch with half of the rebel MLAs and I am cent per cent confident about them coming back and voting in favour of the incumbent government.” 

When asked if this crisis could have been avoided, Khadre said, “I personally feel that such a situation could had been thwarted as the BJP had been making efforts to poach these MLAs. But now the situation is different and we have to deal with it differently.”

He further added that a change of chief minister is not on the cards. “H D Kumaraswamy will continue as head of the government and changes in the cabinet are expected.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Karnataka political crisis Eshwar Khandre
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp