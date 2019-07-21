‘Half of rebel Congress MLAs to re-embrace party, vote for government’, says Eshwar Khandre

Shreyas Hs By

Express News Service

RAICHUR: Ahead of the Assembly session on Monday, Congress working president Eshwar Khandre says the party is confident of cajoling half of the disgruntled MLAs.

Speaking to The New Sunday Express, Khandre said he is in touch with three MLAs, and that other leaders are in touch with at least five.

“I am in constant touch with three MLAs and they have expressed their desire to come back. The party will look after the concerns of MLAs who wish to re-embrace the party,” he added.

It must be noted that 13 Congress MLAs resigned, while three JDS MLAs put down their papers.

However, Ramalinga Reddy retracted his position and resurfaced in the assembly and said he would be staying with the Congress.

Khandre further said that the BJP has been misusing the Governor’s office to destabilise the government in Karnataka.

“The constitutional position should not be misused. The BJP has been making continuous efforts after Lok Sabha elections to come to power in an undemocratic manner,” he added.

Talking about Monday’s session, he said, “When the assembly reconvenes, the coalition partners will win the trust vote. The Congress leaders are in touch with half of the rebel MLAs and I am cent per cent confident about them coming back and voting in favour of the incumbent government.”

When asked if this crisis could have been avoided, Khadre said, “I personally feel that such a situation could had been thwarted as the BJP had been making efforts to poach these MLAs. But now the situation is different and we have to deal with it differently.”

He further added that a change of chief minister is not on the cards. “H D Kumaraswamy will continue as head of the government and changes in the cabinet are expected.”