JDS MLA Mahesh dares former party president Vishwanath to disprove charges of taking money

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Continuing his attack on former JDS state president AH Vishwanath, JDS minister Sa Ra Mahesh said the party is confident of rebel MLAs returning on Monday.

“If my allegations against Vishwanath are far from truth, let him prove them wrong on the floor of the assembly on Monday,” he said.

On Friday, Mahesh alleged that Vishwanath sold himself to the BJP and even demanded that he disclose the amount he received.

Speaking to media persons on Saturday, he said: “Vishwanath has given a statement that he will file a defamation case against me for the allegation I have made against him in the House. If he wants to prove the allegations, why is he giving statements from Mumbai? Let him come here, attend the assembly session on Monday and prove that these claims are wrong.

"I am ready to apologise and am even ready to resign from my post and hand over the resignation letter to the Speaker on the same day if my allegations are proved wrong. Vishwanath claims that his political career spanning over four decades is spotless. Then why is he still in Mumbai along with rebel MLAs?" he asked.