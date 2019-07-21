Home States Karnataka

JDS MLA Mahesh dares former party president Vishwanath to disprove charges of taking money

On Friday, Mahesh alleged that Vishwanath sold himself to the BJP and even demanded that he disclose the amount he received. 

Published: 21st July 2019 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2019 04:13 AM   |  A+A-

Former JDS Kanataka president AH Vishwanath

Former JDS Kanataka president AH Vishwanath (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Continuing his attack on former JDS state president AH Vishwanath, JDS minister Sa Ra Mahesh said the party is confident of rebel MLAs returning on Monday.

“If my allegations against Vishwanath are far from truth, let him prove them wrong on the floor of the assembly on Monday,” he said.

On Friday, Mahesh alleged that Vishwanath sold himself to the BJP and even demanded that he disclose the amount he received. 

Speaking to media persons on Saturday, he said: “Vishwanath has given a statement that he will file a defamation case against me for the allegation I have made against him in the House. If he wants to prove the allegations, why is he giving statements from Mumbai? Let him come here, attend the assembly session on Monday and prove that these claims are wrong.

"I am ready to apologise and am even ready to resign from my post and hand over the resignation letter to the Speaker on the same day if my allegations are proved wrong. Vishwanath claims that his political career spanning over four decades is spotless. Then why is he still in Mumbai along with rebel MLAs?" he asked.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka JDS Karnataka JDS AH Vishwanath Sa Ra Mahesh Karnataka political crisis Karnataka floor test
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp