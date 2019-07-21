JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda refuses to give up on son's government

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: His son’s government may be in the doldrums, with its fate to be decided on Monday, but for JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda, there is no giving up.

On Saturday, Gowda enlisted the help of Congress MLA R Ramalinga Reddy to reach out to the rebel MLAs camping in Mumbai, but in vain.

Working with the precious little he has, Gowda on Saturday invited Ramalinga Reddy to his Padmanabhnagar residence for a prolonged meeting, which raised eyebrows in political circles. Reddy was prevailed upon to call the rebels.

Bengaluru MLAs Munirathna, S T Somashekar, Gopalaiah and Byrathi Basavaraj had resigned and travelled to Mumbai, claiming that he was their leader and that they would follow his lead. But when Reddy withdrew his resignation and returned to the Congress fold, they did not follow suit.

On Saturday, Gowda, Reddy and Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy made a last-ditch attempt to broker peace. But their plans were foiled as the rebels’ phones were ‘out of coverage area’, sources said.

Gowda then sought Reddy’s advice to save the government and appealed to the Congress leader to continue his efforts to reach out to the MLAs and ensure their return.

However, Reddy denied that the meeting with the former Prime Minister was about the rebel MLAs. Speaking to TNSE, Reddy said that he had been trying to reach the MLAs on his own and had succeeded in speaking to Somashekar last Sunday.

Reddy also distanced himself from the statements made by MLAs M T B Nagaraj and others. “I had met Vishwanath (JDS) and held talks with him once,” he said

Meanwhile, as Gowda and Reddy were holding talks, BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa made himself busy on Saturday, rushing to resorts where BJP MLAs are staying and asked them to remain where they are. BJP leaders also reached out to the rebels and asked them to remain united, sources said.