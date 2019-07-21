Kargil Diwas: IAF plans week of festivities

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As part Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations on July 27, the Headquarters Training Command Indian Air Force (IAF) in Bengaluru plans to conduct several activities throughout that week at various Air Force Stations in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

According to an official statement issued by the Defence Wing of the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the activities have been planned from July 20 to 28.

The Air Force Band will be performing during the week-long festivities. There will be guest lectures by war veterans and wreath-laying ceremonies at various Air Force stations.

Air Marshal SK Ghotia, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Training Command, will lay the wreath at the War Memorial on July 26.