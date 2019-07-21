Home States Karnataka

Karnataka BJP is in great hurry, it will all end on Monday, says DKS

While the Congress is demanding a detailed debate before the motion is put to vote, the BJP terms it an attempt to delay the process.

Published: 21st July 2019 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2019 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar

Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar (File Photo | EPS)

By Ramu Patil
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The ruling coalition and the BJP are engaged in an all-out war over the confidence motion.

While the Congress is demanding a detailed debate before the motion is put to vote, the BJP terms it an attempt to delay the process.

Senior Congress leader and minister D K Shivakumar says the crisis will end on Monday.

“The BJP is responsible for the current political crisis in the state. They are holding our MLAs at gun-point and want to complete the process without any debate,” he told The New Sunday Express. Excerpts from the interview.

Congress-JDS is accused of unnecessarily dragging the debate on confidence motion?

No, that is not correct. We are not trying to delay the process and only want to respond to all allegations made against us.

They seem to be in great hurry. If they have the required numbers to defeat the trust vote, why are they in such a hurry?

They accuse us of delaying the process, but when the BJP was in power at the Centre, they took many days to complete the debate on the confidence motion. The crisis will end on Monday.

Do you have the numbers to prove the majority in the assembly?

We are confident of proving the majority. Our MLAs are kept at gun-point.

They are not allowed to use phones and talk to people. Some Congress MLAs are in Mumbai and five of them have been shifted to Lonawala.

Will they come back on Monday?

They will come back if they are allowed to go out. Let us see, we are hopeful.

You accuse BJP of taking your MLAs to Mumbai, but rebels have made it clear they have gone on their own?

That is not true. We have given photographs and travel details to substantiate what we are saying. We have given complete details about our MLAs being kidnapped and going with BJP leaders. BJP is responsible for all this crisis in the state.

The Governor has also issued directive to the Chief Minister to prove majority?

BJP is misusing the Governor’s office, but I feel he is not happy. (Governor Vajubhai Vala had sent two notes to the CM directing him to prove majority on the floor of the House by the end of Friday. However, the CM ignored the directives and the Congress and JDS members questioned his right to issue such directions when the House was in session and the CM had already moved the confidence motion.)
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Karnataka political crisis Karnataka BJP Karnataka floor test
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp