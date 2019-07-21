Karnataka BJP is in great hurry, it will all end on Monday, says DKS

Ramu Patil By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The ruling coalition and the BJP are engaged in an all-out war over the confidence motion.

While the Congress is demanding a detailed debate before the motion is put to vote, the BJP terms it an attempt to delay the process.

Senior Congress leader and minister D K Shivakumar says the crisis will end on Monday.

“The BJP is responsible for the current political crisis in the state. They are holding our MLAs at gun-point and want to complete the process without any debate,” he told The New Sunday Express. Excerpts from the interview.

Congress-JDS is accused of unnecessarily dragging the debate on confidence motion?

No, that is not correct. We are not trying to delay the process and only want to respond to all allegations made against us.

They seem to be in great hurry. If they have the required numbers to defeat the trust vote, why are they in such a hurry?

They accuse us of delaying the process, but when the BJP was in power at the Centre, they took many days to complete the debate on the confidence motion. The crisis will end on Monday.

Do you have the numbers to prove the majority in the assembly?

We are confident of proving the majority. Our MLAs are kept at gun-point.

They are not allowed to use phones and talk to people. Some Congress MLAs are in Mumbai and five of them have been shifted to Lonawala.

Will they come back on Monday?

They will come back if they are allowed to go out. Let us see, we are hopeful.

You accuse BJP of taking your MLAs to Mumbai, but rebels have made it clear they have gone on their own?

That is not true. We have given photographs and travel details to substantiate what we are saying. We have given complete details about our MLAs being kidnapped and going with BJP leaders. BJP is responsible for all this crisis in the state.

The Governor has also issued directive to the Chief Minister to prove majority?

BJP is misusing the Governor’s office, but I feel he is not happy. (Governor Vajubhai Vala had sent two notes to the CM directing him to prove majority on the floor of the House by the end of Friday. However, the CM ignored the directives and the Congress and JDS members questioned his right to issue such directions when the House was in session and the CM had already moved the confidence motion.)

