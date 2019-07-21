Home States Karnataka

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy lauds Sheila Dixit for Delhi’s development

BJP state president and former CM BS Yeddyurappa and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge also paid tribute to Sheila Dikshit.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three-time Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, who passed away in New Delhi on Saturday, was remembered by politicians cutting across party lines in Karnataka for her contribution in transforming the National capital. 

Leading the state in paying tribute to the senior Congress leader, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said, “I am deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit. As Chief Minister of Delhi, Sheila Dikshit made remarkable contribution and gave new dimension to development of New Delhi.”

Meanwhile, CLP leader and former CM Siddaramaiah said her contribution to the Congress was remarkable. “Sad to know that former Chief minister of Delhi Sheila Dikshit is no more.

"Her contribution to public life and Congress is remarkable and shall always be remembered. My deepest condolences to her family members, friends & well-wishers,” he said.

BJP state president and former CM BS Yeddyurappa and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge also paid tribute to Sheila Dikshit.

“Deeply saddened by the demise of the veteran Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Delhi, Sheila Dikshit. I offer my heartfelt condolences to her family,” Yeddyurappa said.

“The party lost an experienced leader. During her tenure as Delhi CM, a lot of development works took place making it a beautiful city,” Kharge said.

