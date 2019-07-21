Home States Karnataka

Karnataka crisis: Independent MLAs to approach SC demanding floor test on Monday

In a joint petition, the two independents have has asked the SC to direct the government to hold a floor test before 5 pm on Monday.

Published: 21st July 2019 10:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2019 10:29 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Seems like the number of petitions surrounding the political crisis in Karnataka is only piling up before the Supreme Court.

Two independents are all set to approach the SC seeking a deadline for the floor test.

V Nagesh and R Shankar, who withdrew their support to the government, are all set to approach the SC insisting that the trust vote be held on Monday.

In a joint petition, the two independents have has asked the SC to direct the government to hold a floor test before 5 pm on Monday.

The petition also claims that the CM may use hospitalisation as an excuse to avoid the floor test.

"It has been reliably learnt that in a desperate attempt to avoid the trust vote, the Chief Minister of Karnataka may also rake up an emergent situation and use medical emergencies, including hospitalization, to avoid the trust vote," the petition from the independent MLAs stated.

The CMO, however, rubbished such claims.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
R Shankar V Nagesh Karnataka Trust Vote Karnataka Crisis Congress JDS BJP
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Several party workers have gathered outside a private apartment on Race Course Road believed to be housing the two independent MLAs. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
WATCH: Political clash in Bengaluru during Karnataka floor test
Gallery
As Kollywood star Suriya turns 44, let us take a look at 10 must watch films of the 'Singam' actor.
From 'Kaakha Kaakha' to 'Ayan': 10 must watch films of Suriya
Daniel Radcliffe once dressed up as Spider-Man at San Diego Comic-Con. (File Photo | AP)
Happy birthday Daniel Radcliffe: 15 amazing facts about the 'Harry Potter' star you might not know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp