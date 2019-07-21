Keeping the magnificent metal craft of Bidar alive

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

KALABURAGI: When you say metal, delicate is not the word that comes to mind.

Yet, Bidriware articles are exquisitely and intricately carved. And at a time when this craft-- a metal handcraft which was developed in the 14th century during the Bahamani Sultan’s period in Bidar— is losing its popularity, 64-year-old Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri, a Bidriware craftsman, stands proud.

For Rasheed, Bidriware is something his family has been involved in for years.

Speaking to The New Sunday Express, he says that he is the third generation from his family to be involved in the making and sale of Bidriware items after his grandfather Shah Mohammed Quadri and his father Shah Mustafa Quadri.

“My father was against me continuing it as he did not earn a lot from his skill. But I was keen on learning the craft. In 1970, after completing my matriculation, I started learning it from my father,” Rasheed recalls.

“Though I have led a satisfactory life in the last 50 years and earned name and fame, I still live in a rented house as I do not earn much from this craft. Both my sons have no interest in continuing it,” Rasheed says.

He earns around Rs 30,000-35,000 every month. He employs two permanent workers and pays them Rs.300 daily.

If he receives bulk orders he works with other artisans too.

It takes anywhere between 2 hours and 20 days, depending on the intricacy, to make Bidriware articles.

Small articles like a keychain could be made within two hours. Rasheed sells his articles in exhibitions across the country and in foreign countries too.

Bidriware techniques are highly influenced by Persian art.

It was first brought to India by Sufi Khwaja Moinuddin Hasan Chisti in the form of utensils. The art form developed in Bidar was a mix of art from Turkey, Persia and local styles which led to a unique style of its own.

Making Bidriware involves an eight-stage process-- moulding, smoothening by file, designing by chisels, engraving by chisel and hammer, pure silver inlaying, smoothening again, buffing and finally oxidising by soil and ammonium chloride.

Bidriware is manufactured from an alloy of copper and zinc. The zinc content gives the alloy a deep black colour.

It is said that the soil of Bidar is very special. Some artisans feel that the soil is away from the sunlight and rain for years and therefore it has great oxidizing properties.

Others believe that the part of the fort from where the soil is brought was mine and therefore metal extracts in the soil make it unique.

The artisans say that the quality of the Bidri earth is very important and the real art lies in testing the mud. It is tasted by the artisans with their tongues.

Another important thing is that all the process, starting from casting to oxidation, is done by hand and therefore it is a time-consuming and expensive pursuit.

A few years ago, Rasheed trained 20 people under a government scheme. Today, there are about 250 registered artisans and 100 unregistered ones who make items out of Bidriware. Based on expertise, their wages can range from Rs 200 to Rs 400 per day, which is not adequate as the price of raw materials has gone up.

“The work is intricate and requires patience, so many artisans quit,” observes Rasheed. “I will be happy to give training to new artisans if the government asks me to do so,” he says.

However, some help might be forthcoming.

Speaking to the TNSE, district in-charge minister of Bidar, Bandeppa Kashempur, says the government will do everything possible to promote Bidriware art as it knows the past glory and present status of the art and artisans.

Bidar DC H R Mahadev says that the district administration has submitted a proposal to the state government requesting to open two training and display centres in Bidar.

He says he is hopeful of getting a nod to this proposal. Apart from this, there is a proposal to open an exhibition and sale centre on the national highway passing through Bidar.

Awards

Rasheed has won numerous awards for his work over the years — the State Award of 1984, the National Award of 1988, the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award of 1996, and the Great Indian Achievers Award of 2004.

