Home States Karnataka

Rebel Karnataka MLAs mock coalition government in video, reiterate stance to abstain from trust vote

Insisting that they resigned from their posts and chose to stay away from proceedings out of their own will, the MLAs said the lure of money and power had nothing to do with it.

Published: 21st July 2019 11:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2019 11:15 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy with his deputy G Parameshwara during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy with his deputy G Parameshwara during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: 11 MLAs of the Congress-JDS coalition who are holed up in Mumbai on Sunday released fresh videos to ascertain that they were alive and kicking.

In a clear attempt to mock the coalition leaders raising questions of their safety on the floor of the House, rebel MLAs released videos insisting that they were abstaining from the session out of their free will.

"Great leaders of the coalition have raised questions about whether we are dead or alive. We are very much alive and happy. We are together and are even celebrating MTB Nagaraj's birthday," ST Somashekhar was seen claiming in the video.

Insisting that they resigned from their posts and chose to stay away from proceedings out of their own will, the MLAs said the lure of money and power had nothing to do with it.

"We have been deeply hurt. We are not here for money or power. We were hopeful that this coalition would deliver good governance but it did not," said Gopalaiah of the JDS.

"We resigned as MLAs to save democracy and to teach a lesson to this government. Resignations were based on ideology not for money. People who are here have crores of rupees" pointed out H Vishwanath.

The video clippings came on the day Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy appealed to the rebel MLAs to return and "expose the BJP".

Earlier on Sunday, Water resources minister DK Shivakumar raised eyebrows when he claimed that the JDS was willing to let go of the Chief Minister's chair.

"JDS leaders have conveyed that they want the coalition working and are willing to sacrifice anything. They said they are okay with any of us (Congress) becoming (Chief Minister). They have told the same to me, Siddaramaiah, Parameshwar and our high command. Yet we are confident that the government will continue," he said.

The same however was denied by KPCC Chief Dinesh Gundu Rao. The rebel MLAs, however, have reiterated that irrespective of who becomes Chief Minister, they have decided to stay away from the floor test.

"Instead of people who have worked for the Congress tirelessly, they have brought people from outside and made them ministers. Should we keep quiet looking at this? We will not come back to the assembly," said Muniratna, MLA, Rajarajeshwari Nagar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Trust Vote Karnataka Crisis Congress JDS BJP MTB Nagaraj ST Somashekhar Gopalaiah
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man at New Delhi's Nehru Planetarium, takes pictures of a web cast of the lift off of ISRO's GSLVMkIII carrying Chandrayaan-2 from Satish Dhawan Space center in Sriharikota on 22 July 2019. (Photo | AP)
Chandrayaan 2: India's 'Bahubali' lunar mission launched successfully
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan 2: What makes this lunar mission so special?
Gallery
As the world watched, the 43 metres tall Baahubali rocket with a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes blasted-off from the second launch pad at 2.43 pm on 22 July from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICTURES | For India, by India: Chandrayaan-2 lifts off to the moon
Former Union Minister Ananth Kumar (2nd right), and Karnataka State BJP president addressing the media. (File Photo | EPS)
Ananth Kumar birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the undisputed king of Bengaluru South constituency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp