Home States Karnataka

How a 3.30 am call helped Karnataka cops crack Vyasaraja shrine vandalism case

Police said the accused used to meet at the Ramalingeshwara temple in Tadipatri in Andhra Pradesh where they hatched the plan to loot ‘treasure’ from the shrine of Vyasaraja.

Published: 22nd July 2019 08:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 08:17 PM   |  A+A-

'Nava Brindavana’ island at Anegundi in Koppal has the Brindavanas of nine Madhwa saints of the 15th century. The Brindavana of Saint Vysaraja was found vandalised on July 18. (Photo | EPS)

'Nava Brindavana’ island at Anegundi in Koppal has the Brindavanas of nine Madhwa saints of the 15th century. The Brindavana of Saint Vysaraja was found vandalised on July 18. (Photo | EPS)

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALI: When the Koppal police began their investigation into the vandalism of the Brindavana of Saint Vyasaraja, there were hardly any clues that could lead them to crack the case.

The district police constituted five teams of which two were engaged in analysing the mobile data in and around the island for a period of one week including the day the crime was committed.

An investigating officer told TNIE that the police teams probed more than 250 mobile phone numbers to crack the case in just three days. In fact, after the first accused in the case was picked up by the Koppal police, it took just five hours for the police team to nab the other five accused.

“The police team which was analysing the call records found that there was a call made from the island at 3.30 am. The same mobile was found to be located in Andhra Pradesh after some hours. Based on the call tower locations, we analysed that the accused reached the island on the previous evening and stayed there looking for treasure till 6 am,” the officer explained.

“The mobile number was monitored leading to the arrest of a priest and subsequently the other accused. In fact, during the investigation, the accused revealed that one of them had telephoned their accomplice in Tadipatri of Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh stating that they were unable to find any precious stones in the shrine. Besides this number, two other Andhra Pradesh numbers were recorded in the same mobile tower range during the week,” the officer said. 

(Photo | EPS)

The police also said that the accused did repeated recces and found a way to walk towards the island. They crossed the river from the bridge end and reached the island before sunset. 

Police said the accused used to meet at the Ramalingeshwara temple in Tadipatri where they hatched the plan to loot ‘treasure’ from the shrine. “The priest of the temple believed that king Krishnadevaraya had hidden treasure including precious gems and diamonds in the shrine of Vyasaraja, his spiritual guru. The Ramalingeshwara temple too was built by Krishnadevaraya and the priest had told the accused he was sure that treasure was hidden in the shrine,” the officer added.

The police team also found cigarette butts on the island during the investigation. Though the team initially thought they could have been thrown by tourists or boatmen, it has now been established that the cigarette butts were left by the accused. “We now have biological evidence to prove the entry of the accused into the island,” the officer said.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Brindavana island Karnataka Vyasaraja Vyasaraja shrine vandalism Saint Vyasaraja
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man at New Delhi's Nehru Planetarium, takes pictures of a web cast of the lift off of ISRO's GSLVMkIII carrying Chandrayaan-2 from Satish Dhawan Space center in Sriharikota on 22 July 2019. (Photo | AP)
Chandrayaan 2: India's 'Bahubali' lunar mission launched successfully
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan 2: What makes this lunar mission so special?
Gallery
As the world watched, the 43 metres tall Baahubali rocket with a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes blasted-off from the second launch pad at 2.43 pm on 22 July from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICTURES | For India, by India: Chandrayaan-2 lifts off to the moon
Former Union Minister Ananth Kumar (2nd right), and Karnataka State BJP president addressing the media. (File Photo | EPS)
Ananth Kumar birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the undisputed king of Bengaluru South constituency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp