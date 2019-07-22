Independents approach Supreme Court for a deadline on floor test

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Seems like the number of petitions surrounding the political crisis in Karnataka is only piling up before the Supreme Court. Two independents are all set to approach the SC seeking a deadline for the floor test.

V Nagesh and R Shankar, who withdrew their support to the government, are all set to approach the SC insisting that the trust vote be held on Monday. In a joint petition, the two independents have has asked the SC to direct the government to hold a floor test before 5 pm on Monday.

The petition also claims that the CM may use hospitalisation as an excuse to avoid the floor test. “It has been reliably learnt that in a desperate attempt to avoid the trust vote, the Chief Minister of Karnataka may also rake up an emergent situation and use medical emergencies, including hospitalization, to avoid the trust vote,” the petition from the independent MLAs stated. The CMO, however, rubbished such claims.