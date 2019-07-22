Home States Karnataka

Moth enthusiasts flock to events in city

By Iffath Fathima
BENGALURU: While it is the butterfly – beautiful and fluttery – that children like to watch and adults put their cameras to, the moth, a dull cousin, evokes little interest. However, moths are now getting their place in the sun with National Moth Week being observed from July 20-28, across 43 countries, including India.
In Bengaluru too, a few people are eager to spot moths in the city and bring in awareness among locals. Students from a group called Green Army, in Christ University, who conduct nature activities, have been holding a ‘Moth Watch’ in various parts of the city.

They did it along with other students on campus and spotted six different types of moth species. This will continue for a week and seminars will also be presented on moth species. They will also hold a study near Bannerghatta National Park to spot moths.

“Last year, on our campus, we spotted about 30 species of moths. This year too, we will continue to spot moths,” said Rachit Pratap Singh, moth expert and former student of Christ University.

Singh pointed out that not many know about moths, which are often ignored as they seem dull in colour, unlike butterflies, but this is far from the truth. “There are different types of moths which are colourful too, but people think they are butterflies. Burnet moths, tiger moths and grass moths – all have different colours. Many think that moths are found at night, but you can spot moths even during the day,” said Singh.

Haneesh KM, member of Bangalore Butterfly Club, said that in India, there are only 1,200 butterfly species, but moth species number 10,000. In Bengaluru, if there are 120 butterfly species, moths can be five times the number. 

