Prove your claims: MLA’s son to minister

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A day after tourism and sericulture minister Sa Ra Mahesh levelled allegations against Hunsur MLA A H Vishwanath that he was made an offer by the BJP for Rs 28 or Rs 30 crore to resign, Vishwanath’s son Amit V Devarahatti dared the former to prove his charges. A sitting ZP member from JDS, Amit vent his ire against Mahesh, who he accused of making such remarks to save his chair. Referring to Mahesh’s remark in the recent Assembly session on Friday, Amit said, “I swear in the name of my only son that we have not given in to any temptation.

Let him release any document to support his claims and we are ready to disprove them with documents from our side.” Pooh-poohing the minister’s claims, Amit said, “Mahesh’s chances of winning the recent Assembly polls would have been bleak if my father did not embrace the regional party.” Strongly denying Mahesh’s claims, that he made Vishwanath defect from the Congress to the JDS, Amit took the name of former MLA Madhu Bangarappa, G T Devegowda’s son G D Harish Gowda and late MLA from HD Kote S Chikkamadu, and credited them for helping his father join the party.

“My father has contested election 10 times with the expenses borne by the people. Hence, we are only accountable to them and not Mahesh,” said Amit.