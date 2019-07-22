Home States Karnataka

Prove your claims: MLA’s son to minister

Let him release any document to support his claims and we are ready to disprove them with documents from our side.

Published: 22nd July 2019 03:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 03:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A day after tourism and sericulture minister Sa Ra Mahesh levelled allegations against Hunsur MLA A H Vishwanath that he was made an offer by the BJP for Rs 28 or Rs 30 crore to resign, Vishwanath’s son Amit V Devarahatti dared the former to prove his charges. A sitting ZP member from JDS, Amit vent his ire against Mahesh, who he accused of making such remarks to save his chair. Referring to Mahesh’s remark in the recent Assembly session on Friday, Amit said, “I swear in the name of my only son that we have not given in to any temptation.

Let him release any document to support his claims and we are ready to disprove them with documents from our side.” Pooh-poohing the minister’s claims, Amit said, “Mahesh’s chances of winning the recent Assembly polls would have been bleak if my father did not embrace the regional party.” Strongly denying Mahesh’s claims, that he made Vishwanath defect from the Congress to the JDS, Amit took the name of former MLA Madhu Bangarappa, G T Devegowda’s son G D Harish Gowda and late MLA from HD Kote S Chikkamadu, and credited them for helping his father join the party.

“My father has contested election 10 times with the expenses borne by the people. Hence, we are only accountable to them and not Mahesh,” said Amit.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
A H Vishwanath Sa Ra Mahesh
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man at New Delhi's Nehru Planetarium, takes pictures of a web cast of the lift off of ISRO's GSLVMkIII carrying Chandrayaan-2 from Satish Dhawan Space center in Sriharikota on 22 July 2019. (Photo | AP)
Chandrayaan 2: India's 'Bahubali' lunar mission launched successfully
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan 2: What makes this lunar mission so special?
Gallery
As the world watched, the 43 metres tall Baahubali rocket with a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes blasted-off from the second launch pad at 2.43 pm on 22 July from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICTURES | For India, by India: Chandrayaan-2 lifts off to the moon
Former Union Minister Ananth Kumar (2nd right), and Karnataka State BJP president addressing the media. (File Photo | EPS)
Ananth Kumar birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the undisputed king of Bengaluru South constituency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp