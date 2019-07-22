Home States Karnataka

Youth JDS leader expelled for threatening Sa Ra Mahesh

Youth JDS president of Hunsur taluk, Lokesh S, was expelled for a period of six years for threatening tourism and sericulture minister Sa Ra Mahesh, on Sunday.

Published: 22nd July 2019 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 03:52 AM

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Youth JDS president of Hunsur taluk, Lokesh S, was expelled for a period of six years for threatening tourism and sericulture minister Sa Ra Mahesh, on Sunday. The same was confirmed by an order issued by taluk party chief H B Mahadeve Gowda. According to sources, the reason for his expulsion is said to be anti-party activities, according to a copy of the order issued and circulated among media persons.

However, it is widely believed that Lokesh was expelled due to a conversation he had with Mahesh, in which he expressed support to disgruntled Hunsur MLA A H Vishwanath. An audio clip of their conversation has gone viral on social media. Vishwanath is one of the 13 MLAs who have tendered their resignation and are holed up in a a hotel in Mumbai. In the audio clip, that lasts 21 minutes, Lokesh introduces himself and mentions Mahesh’s recent allegation in the Assembly that Vishwanath had mentioned about Rs 28 crore to Rs 30 crore offer he had received. “Was Vishwanth in dire straits? Had Vishwanath come to you asking for any loan?” asks the angry JDS youth leader. Mahesh defends himself saying, “I spoke the truth.”

TAGS
JDS Lokesh S
