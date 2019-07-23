Home States Karnataka

BJP leaders preparing probables’ list along seniority, caste lines

The legislators who are holed up in resorts for the past ten days will be asked to give their signatures in support of the BJP, along with the letters by the independent MLAs.

Published: 23rd July 2019 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 05:48 AM

BJP leaders (from left) B S Yeddyurappa, Govind Karjol, Umesh Katti, V Somanna and Jagadish Shettar taking part in the debate on trust vote in the Assembly, in Bengaluru, on Monday | vinod kumar t

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Late on Monday evening, the House had not yet voted on the confidence motion moved by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, but the opposition BJP had already begun preparations for staking its claim to form the government. A confident BJP, during the day itself, had started the groundwork required to form the government. With 107 MLAs backing it and 13 MLAs firm on their resignation, the BJP leaders saw no obstacle ahead of them, sources said.

State BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa is said to have prepared himself to call on the Governor with a letter and a list of MLAs supporting his claim so that the Governor could invite him to form the government.

The legislators who are holed up in resorts for the past ten days will be asked to give their signatures in support of the BJP, along with the letters by the independent MLAs. On Monday, BJP leaders also took a headcount in order to make a list of senior leaders in the BJP and also among the rebel MLAs, with caste equations and number of terms they have won, so that it would not take much time to finish formalities once the time comes.

Yeddyurappa is also expected to fly to Delhi after his meeting with the Governor to get the consent of the national leadership on the list of ministers to be sworn in and also on accommodating rebel MLAs and other seniors in his new government.

If the rebel MLAs are disqualified, there is a good chance that seniors in the BJP would make it to the cabinet in good numbers. With the Speaker is yet to accept the resignations of the rebel MLAs and the petitions on issuing whip pending before the Supreme Court, the rebels and leaders of both the Congress and JDS  are awaiting SC orders on Tuesday.

“Groundwork is complete in the anticipation that the government will fall any moment. They have managed to survive for a few days citing discussions,” a senior BJP leader said.  To beat the tactics adopted by the coalition, the BJP chose to have patience instead of confronting the ruling government and the Speaker. 

TAGS
HD Kumaraswamy Karnataka BJP JDS-Congress Karnataka Crisis
