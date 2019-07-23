Home States Karnataka

Exit of 'corrupt, illegitimate' government good news for Karnataka: BJP on trust vote results

Published: 23rd July 2019 09:44 PM

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy

Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With the Congress-JD(S) government losing the trust vote in Karnataka, the BJP said on Tuesday the exit of the "corrupt, illegitimate" coalition dispensation is good news for the state's people.

Its spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said the BJP will soon decide whatever is in the interest of Karnataka amid the likelihood of the saffron party staking claim to form the new government in the state.

"The Karnataka government which lost the trust vote was an illegitimate government which came to power through the back door and has continued in office for weeks even after losing the legislative majority.

The exit of corrupt, illegitimate coalition government is good news for the people of Karnataka," Rao, also a Rajya Sabha member, said in a statement.

The confidence motion moved by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy received 99 votes in favour and 105 against it.

