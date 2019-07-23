Inter-state nexus of ‘point finders’ poses challenge to investigators

Amit S Upadhye By

HUBBALLI: Did you get the point? This is of the most common conversation line among treasure hunters in south India. Point is the area where the treasure is hidden as per priests and tantriks. Investigative agencies attached to various government departments in Karnataka and South India reveal that treasure hunt cases are rampant and many groups have made it a tool for extracting money from treasure seekers.

There are many groups active in parts of Hyderabad Karnataka and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh who keep ‘hunting’ for the treasure. Ancient temples, graveyards and mud mounds are their favourite place to find the treasure. The sleuths point out that the hunt for the treasure is taken up on specific days and nights. Timing and locations are studied before the actual hunt. The folklores that are popular locally are made to believe by the miscreants and many people fall prey for it.

“It’s an organised syndicate that works in South Indian states luring people to get hidden treasure. They use astrology, sacrifices and black magic to convince the victim about his future luck of getting a hidden treasure. After extorting money for more than a year, one fine day, the tantrik reveals the location (the point). Most of the treasure hunting cases end up in failure. Despite this, many groups are still hunt for treasures during full moon days and in the nights which witness eclipse,” explained a police officer attached Wildlife Cell.

Last month, a gang of men disfigured the statue of Nandi at a temple atop Boodanagudda (hills) near Hubballi. The hillock is often deserted post-evening and the miscreants tried to hunt for the treasure beneath the statue during the night hours. Despite massive protests, the culprits are still at large. But it was not the same case with vandalism case reported at Nava Brindavana shrine in Anegundi of Koppal taluk where the police were managed to arrested six men who were seeking treasure. “Historical monuments and unprotected stones sculpture are the main target of treasure seekers. Many kings died fighting battles and many times the winning enemy could not recover the royal treasure. During such incidents the folklore takes birth and people go hunting for treasures. Many times astrologers and tantriks push people for human sacrifices to seek treasure. The police must act on such practices before more people fall prey for it,” suggested Indrajit Ghorpade, a wildlife conservationist from Koppal district.

Historian from Bengaluru Arun Prasad calls for improved protection for monuments, so that treasure seekers do not spoil the age-old structures.“Be it Hampi or any other ancient town in Karnataka, there are number of monuments lie without any protection,” he said.

