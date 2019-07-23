Karnataka coast on red alert: rain hits normal life

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Incessant rainfall from Sunday night has hit normal life with water-logging and flooding reported in many parts of the city on Monday. Landslides were reported at Ambalamogaru. A small landslip occurred at Bejai area due to the rain, and traffic was affected in the arterial road where boulders had fallen. Kadri traffic police rushed to the spot to ensure smooth vehicular movement. An earthmover was pressed into service to clear the boulders and slush from the road.

At Kankanady, a massive tree adjacent to a school fell down on Monday evening, damaging several vehicles. Fire department personnel rushed to the spot and removed the tree. At Survarna lane in Kankanady, an electric pole snapped damaging vehicles.

A house located at Mascarenhas Garden on Falnir Road was flooded due to the rain leaving the residents in a lurch. At Kunjathbail, a house was completely damaged due to the rains. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. Water-logging was reported in low-lying areas like Bunder and vehicles moved at a slow pace due to traffic congestion caused by water-logging.

As on Monday morning, Dakshina Kannada recorded rainfall of 62 mm against the normal of 49 mm. The inflow to AMR dam and Thumbe dam was at 1,037 cubic meter/second, which has been released into the river. The dam level at Thumbe was at 5 metres against the total capacity of 7 metres.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Coastal Karnataka, consisting Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts for Tuesday and Wednesday, warning of widespread rainfall and extremely heavy showers exceeding 204.4 mm. The IMD has also warned of scattered heavy rainfall with isolated very heavy rain exceeding 115 mm likely across all the coastal districts of Karnataka on July 25.