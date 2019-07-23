Home States Karnataka

Karnataka crisis: BJP accuses Kumaraswamy of wasting taxpayers' money

Kumaraswamy was locked in hectic parleys with Congress'  DK Shivakumar and a few others to find a way out of the crisis triggered by resignations by 15 MLAs of ruling coalition.

Published: 23rd July 2019 03:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 03:39 PM

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: The BJP on Tuesday accused Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, battling a major political crisis threatening his government, of "wasting" the taxpayers money to the last second using his position.

As there was delay in Kumaraswamy's presence in the state assembly, debating on the confidence motion moved by him on Friday, the BJP took the Twitter to send him a message.

"Session for #KarnatakaTrustVote has begun. But CM @hd_kumaraswamy is resting at his Taj West end hotel. His message is clear. He will continue to loot & waste taxpayers money to the very last second as CM. He & his party will be answerable to Kannadigas very soon," the tweet said.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES HERE

Kumaraswamy was locked in hectic parleys with Congress' troubleshooter D K Shivakumar and a few others to find a way out of the crisis triggered by resignations by 15 MLAs of ruling coalition - 12 from Congress and three from the JD(S).

Assembly speaker K R Ramesh Kumar Monday night had announced the voting will have to take place by 6 pm Tuesday under any circumstances, saying the proceedings should not be prolonged and he should not be made a "scapegoat.

" Kumaraswamy's government will slip into minority if the MLAs did not turn up Tuesday or their resignations were accepted by the speaker.

As the debate on the confidence motion prolonged to the fourth day, former deputy chief minister K S Eshwarappa asked the Speaker, in a tweet, to have discussion other than 'There are many to speak in the House', 'Give us a chance too' and 'it's getting late in the evening, let us go home'.

Eshwarappa was apparently referring to the reasons given by the ruling coalition members for seeking deferment of the trust vote.

