Last 30 in Karnataka Assembly minutes sees hunger drama

The Congress and the JDS members pleaded with the Speaker to adjourn the House as they were hungry and many of them were also diabetic.

Published: 23rd July 2019 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy speaks during the Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru Friday July 19 2019. Karnataka Assembly speaker KR Ramesh Kumar is also seen.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: At the end, it all boiled down to hunger. The climax of the last 30 minutes of the Assembly session on Monday took a twist as members from the treasury benches rushed to the well with a unique plea that took even the Speaker and the opposition benches by surprise.

The Congress and the JDS members pleaded with the Speaker to adjourn the House as they were hungry and many of them were also diabetic. Some members, however, were unrelenting and demanded that the confidence motion be put to vote even if it took another two hours. However, by that time, many coalition MLAs had left the House.

Both canteens in the Assembly were closed and the diabetic legislators started getting restless. Some party leaders’ assistants were seen rushing out at 10.30pm to get chocolates. At 10.45pm, BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa, a diabetic, was seen eating chocolates and passing it on to others too who eagerly took them.
While the hunger drama was on, what was surprising was that Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, who had to respond before the possible voting, was not present just before the House adjourned at 11.30 pm. The rest of the time was taken up with the BJP insisting on voting and the Congress-JDS in no mood to allow it.

At one point, coalition members raised slogans demanding justice despite several warnings from the chair. BJP member Suresh Kumar said it was not clear as to who was in the opposition and who in the ruling party.

“The problem is one is an incoming ruling and the one is an outgoing ruling,” the Speaker said expressing displeasure even as he was trying to bring the House to order.

Finally, it was senior ministers RV Deshpande and Congress Legislature Party leader Siddarmaiah’s commitment to the Speaker that they would ensure discussion and voting would be completed before 8 pm on Tuesday made the Speaker relent and consider Congress’s request for adjournment.

TAGS
Karnataka Crisis Karnataka JDS-Congress Karnataka Assembly
