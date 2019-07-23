Mansoor Khan visits hospital after complaining of chest pain

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: I Monetary Advisory (IMA) founder Mansoor Khan, who is accused of financial fraud worth crores, spent four hours at Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research on Sunday after he complained of chest pain. He was then taken back by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials. “Khan was treated as an outpatient after he was brought with complaint of chest pain and uneasiness in breathing. Preliminary tests were done and his vitals were checked,” said a senior doctor from Jayadeva Hospital.

“Anxiety and stress could be the reason behind the deterioration of his health,” said Dr C N Manjunath, Director of the Institute.Meanwhile, ED officials continue to question Mansoor. Several details regarding his financial transactions, investment schemes and both Indian and foreign bank accounts are being gathered, said sources. He is in custody with the ED till July 23. Officials from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) are also waiting to question him.

Have stopped eating non-veg food: CM

In reply to BJP leaders’ attack on him with reference to a photograph along with the prime accused Mansoor Khan, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said he did not eat any biryani, on Monday at Vidhana Soudha. “I am accused of having biryani at a particular person’s house. I was invited during Ramzan. I did not eat any biryani. After two health scares, I have stopped eating non-vegetarian (food). I picked up only two morsels of rice,” he said. The response came after BJP leader CT Ravi raised the IMA fraud issue in the Assembly.

Kumaraswamy further said that he did not create any hurdles for the investigative agencies. “I spoke to the DGP about the lapse in enquiry only after a report was sent from the IT department in Delhi to Karnataka police. I came to know about the lacuna and when I went to Mansoor’s office, I saw RBI certificate (on his tax payment). We will not misuse our govt machineries,” he said. To calm the situation down, speaker Ramesh Kumar said: “Don’t bother about food habits.”

The Chief Minister was reacting to a picture of him along with Mansoor posted by the BJP on its Twitter handle, “First & foremost will @JanataDal_S mind explaining people of the Karnataka how did IMA fraudster escape from the state under the watch of @hd_kumaraswamy? BTW this picture of @hd_kumaraswamy having Biryani with IMA fraudster explains a lot about how the escape was planned.”