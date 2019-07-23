Monsoon: Amboli waterfalls regains its glory, attracts tourists

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Recharged by incessant rain, Amboli waterfalls along the Karnataka-Goa border near Belagavi has once again become the cynosure of all eyes. An awesome plunge of water from atop the Western Ghats in Amboli, which eventually shapes into a beautiful waterfall, has been attracting swarms of tourists. Nature lovers from Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Andhra Pradesh and other states have been visiting the spot.