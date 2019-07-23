Museum on wheels from city reaches Mysuru

By Express News Service

MYSURU: For Hazira and Supritha, Class 10 students of People’s Park Government School in Mysuru, it was a memorable day as working models explaining topics that they learned in Physics came to their school with a mobile science exhibition bus from Bengaluru’s Visvesvaraya Industrial & Technology Museum (VITM) on Monday.

The exhibition bus was in the school as a part of the month-long trip in Mysuru, for over 10,000 students of government as well as private schools, to familiarise them with science concepts through working models as well as video presentations.

The bus has over 24 exhibits, most of them explaining electricity, conductors of electricity, magnets and electromagnets.