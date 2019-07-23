Pan stains on buses irk passengers, authorities

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: While many of the Chigari buses have issues including faulty air-conditioning, stop buttons that do not alert the driver and defunct CCTV cameras, there is now an added problem. Pan stains are the latest headache that passengers, as well as the BRTS administration, have to face.

Presently, these buses are running on trial between the twin cities. Many buses now have these ugly red stains below the seats and at the back of the buses. According to a senior officer, posters were displayed in the buses to discourage the habit and raise awareness. “Still we receive complaints daily about the damage from pan stains and spit tobacco,” the officer said.

“Recently, we found that the AC taps in more than 35 buses were broken by passengers and a lot of money was spent to repair them,” the official said.

Another officer said in some bus stops they noticed that sensor doors would automatically open before buses reached the stop. A solution is being worked out to address these issues, engineers said. “The department should check CCTV footage and file a police complaint against the passengers who spit and break AC taps in the bus,” Ramesh Kaginalli, a resident, said.