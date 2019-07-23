Prolonged resort stay and never-ending session worries legislators

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is not just the citizens who are losing patience over the delay in the trust vote, even the legislators seem to be weary. Suffering from ‘resort fatigue’, the legislators who have been staying there for the past several days are worried that they are not able to visit their constituencies.

With public anger mounting against them for not having visited the drought-hit or flood-affected areas, the MLAs who are on the backfoot feel they are giving away a golden opportunity to their rivals. Not able to hear the public grievances, either because at the resort the phones are out of coverage area or during the session they can’t take calls, some legislators have deputed their personal assistant or a confidant to take note of the calls and attend to emergency ones.

BJP MLA Subash Guttedar said that the drought situation is grim in his Aland constituency. He said he is unable to redress their grievances like acute drinking water scarcity there. “How long can we ignore the people when we are supposed to be on the ground to address their issues?” he said. He said the delay in the voting on the confidence motion has forced them to stay back in the resorts. A legislator from Gadag said that he has received phone calls on the rise of dengue in the region and that he held talks with the district administration and the health officers in this regard.

Asked how they will manage or address public woes when the coastal districts are flooded due to heavy rains, Congress legislator Narayanaswamy said they were helpless due to the recent political developments.

The irony is that the people feel that we are enjoying at the resorts when we are actually acting on the directions of our leaders, said another legislator. Former minister V Muniyappa said that it is difficult even go to his home in Siddalagatta. He said that stepping out of the resort would send wrong signals to party leaders and also lead to rumours on social media.

The legislators in neigbouring Kolar, Tumakuru and Bengaluru Rural also could not go to their houses as they were all told to stay in hotels. “ When the CLP leader Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM Parameshwara are themselves staying in hotels, how can we ask permission to go home?” he said.

BJP MLA Nagendra is upset that he could not go to Mysuru to take part in the Chamundeshwari festival on Tuesday. “I have been away from the constituency for two weeks. What will I tell my people if I don’t go to the festival of the presiding deity?” he asked.

A JD(S) MLA said that he managed to go to his house for a few hours to get some essentials like clothes as the leaders wanted them to stay together in a resort near Devanahalli.The legislators regret staying in resorts in Bengaluru as it has sent a wrong message to people in their constituency.