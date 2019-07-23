Home States Karnataka

Rebel MLAs seek four weeks time from Karnataka Speaker on disqualification plea

Stating they have learnt that their presence has been sought by Wednesday, the MLAs reminded the speaker that at least seven days time should be given to present their case.

Published: 23rd July 2019 10:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 10:27 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar speaks during an Assembly session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: The 15 rebel MLAs of the Congress and the JD(S) have sought four weeks' time to appear before Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar in connection with the plea for their disqualification from the State Assembly.

"Yes, we have sought four weeks' time from the speaker. We have approached the speaker through our advocate," Hunsur JD(S) MLA A H Vishwanath told PTI.

In their letter, whose contents are identical, the disgruntled MLAs, 13 of whom are camping in a Mumbai hotel, said a petition has been filed under Schedule-10 of the Constitution, by the party, seeking their disqualification.

They added that they were not in receipt of the copy of the petition or the documents annexed to it.

Stating they have learnt that their presence has been sought by Wednesday, the MLAs reminded the speaker that at least seven days time should be given to present their case.

Citing the case of Balchandra L Jarkiholi versus B SYeddyurappa in 2011, they requested the speaker to grant them four weeks' time.

The MLAs resigned threatening the existence of the coalition government of the Congress and the JD(S), compelling chief minister H D Kumaraswamy to seek the vote of confidence, which he lost.

The Congress and the JD(S) had sought disqualification of their rebel MLAs under the anti-defection law but they were not deterred by it and skipped the assembly proceedings during the crucial confidence vote Tuesday.

A disqualified member loses seat but can get re-elected to the assembly.

