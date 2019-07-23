Home States Karnataka

Rs 15 crore dangled to lure rebel MLA: Byre Gowda

Minister Krishna Byre Gowda alleged in the Assembly on Monday that Rs 15 crore was used as a bait to lure a ruling party MLA.

Published: 23rd July 2019 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj minister Krishna Byre Gowda

Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj minister Krishna Byre Gowda (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Minister Krishna Byre Gowda alleged in the Assembly on Monday that Rs 15 crore was used as a bait to lure a ruling party MLA. To prove his allegation, Gowda read out of a transcript of a phone call conversation between Hirekerur MLA B C Patil and a person from the opposition.

Byre Gowda alleged that if the MLA wanted only money, then he was offered Rs 15 crore and if he wanted a minister’s post, then he would be paid Rs 5 crore and made a minister. Gowda also said the person from the opposition assured Patil and the other rebels that the state will not see another election. Gowda said the caller told Patil that his party was in power at the Centre and would also prove its majority in the state too.

Intervening, BJP leader Jagadish Shettar objected to Gowda’s statement and said the person in question was not present in the House to defend himself. To this, Speaker Ramesh Kumar shot back saying the member was elected to be present in the House.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Krishna Byre Gowda rebel MLAs Karnataka Crisis JDS-Congress
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Several party workers have gathered outside a private apartment on Race Course Road believed to be housing the two independent MLAs. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
WATCH: Political clash in Bengaluru during Karnataka floor test
Gallery
As Kollywood star Suriya turns 44, let us take a look at 10 must watch films of the 'Singam' actor.
From 'Kaakha Kaakha' to 'Ayan': 10 must watch films of Suriya
Daniel Radcliffe once dressed up as Spider-Man at San Diego Comic-Con. (File Photo | AP)
Happy birthday Daniel Radcliffe: 15 amazing facts about the 'Harry Potter' star you might not know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp