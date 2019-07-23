Speaker pulls up MB Patil over zero traffic for rebel MLAs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar pulled up Home Minister M B Patil in the House over the ‘zero traffic’ reportedly given to rebel MLAs recently when they returned to Bengaluru from Mumbai to submit their resignations.

When the topic of zero traffic was raised by legislator A T Ramaswamy, Patil, intervened, and said it was not provided to the rebel MLAs.

Ramesh Kumar, however, asked Patil, “Does your conscience permit you to declare that zero traffic wasn’t given to them? The world has seen it. This is a classic example of how politicians fail their voters when they are guided by officials. Is this how you justify it? Go on and give zero traffic to criminals too.”

BJP leader Madhuswamy quipped, “We are now confused whether home minister is running the home department at all.”

Patil, who once again denied that ‘zero traffic’ was given, summoned DGP Neelamani Raju and Commissioner Alok Kumar, who got CCTV camera footage of that day which revealed that the vehicle carrying the rebels had stopped at four signals.

Patil and the police clarified that the Governor had asked the authorities to give the rebels security and hence they gave them security.