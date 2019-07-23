Home States Karnataka

Speaker pulls up MB Patil over zero traffic for rebel MLAs

When the topic of zero traffic was raised by legislator A T Ramaswamy, Patil, interevened, and said it was not provided to the rebel MLAs.

Published: 23rd July 2019 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar pulled up Home Minister M B Patil in the House over the ‘zero traffic’ reportedly given to rebel MLAs recently when they returned to Bengaluru from Mumbai to submit their resignations.

When the topic of zero traffic was raised by legislator A T Ramaswamy, Patil, intervened, and said it was not provided to the rebel MLAs.

Ramesh Kumar, however, asked Patil, “Does your conscience permit you to declare that zero traffic wasn’t given to them? The world has seen it. This is a classic example of how politicians fail their voters when they are guided by officials. Is this how you justify it? Go on and give zero traffic to criminals too.”
BJP leader Madhuswamy quipped, “We are now confused whether home minister is running the home department at all.”

Patil, who once again denied that ‘zero traffic’ was given, summoned  DGP Neelamani Raju and  Commissioner Alok Kumar, who got CCTV camera footage of that day which revealed that the vehicle carrying the rebels had stopped at four signals.

Patil and the police clarified that the Governor had asked the authorities to give the rebels security and hence they gave them security. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MB Patil rebel MLAs KR Ramesh Kumar Karnataka Karnataka Crisis JDS-Congress
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Several party workers have gathered outside a private apartment on Race Course Road believed to be housing the two independent MLAs. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
WATCH: Political clash in Bengaluru during Karnataka floor test
Gallery
As Kollywood star Suriya turns 44, let us take a look at 10 must watch films of the 'Singam' actor.
From 'Kaakha Kaakha' to 'Ayan': 10 must watch films of Suriya
Daniel Radcliffe once dressed up as Spider-Man at San Diego Comic-Con. (File Photo | AP)
Happy birthday Daniel Radcliffe: 15 amazing facts about the 'Harry Potter' star you might not know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp